Six Roanoke College students removed after violations related to off-campus gatherings

SALEM, Va. – Roanoke College is among the colleges and universities working to hold students accountable for their actions as schools reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The college has already removed six students this year for “significant violations” of the Student Conduct system related to having off-campus gatherings, according to an email sent to students on Friday.

College leaders said the six students have been removed until a disciplinary hearing can be held to determine the final result of the disciplinary proceeding.

In the email, college leaders reminded students of the rules prohibiting large gatherings and parties. They wrote, “... we have serious concerns about student behavior off-campus and late at night.”

As of Friday afternoon, four students had tested positive for COVID-19, according to college leaders. They said one of the students withdrew from classes before the result came back, while the other three are on campus and are being moved to an isolation area in Catawba Hall.

Students who may have been exposed are quarantining in their rooms.

College leaders said they have tested more than 700 students so far.

More groups of students are scheduled to arrive on campus on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5.