‘This virus is challenging’: New restrictions in place at University of Lynchburg as cases rise on campus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Classes just started at the University of Lynchburg and there are already five positive COVID-19 cases on campus with more than 20 students in quarantine.

When classes first started on Aug. 12, University of Lynchburg student Reggie Davis told 10 News, “I’m just hoping we get to be here for the longevity. I hope we didn’t move in to move out.”

Now, things have taken a turn as the university faces five positive coronavirus cases on campus.

“We have moved to what we call ‘Alert Level Two,‘” said Michael Jones, vice president of communications at University of Lynchburg. “The next step is to take everything online and possibly send our students home. We really don’t want to do that.”

In addition to the five students who tested positive, there are 26 in quarantine, 11 are isolating and an additional seven students are waiting for test results.

“So, basically we’ve got them isolated in rooms which we’ve designated for those isolated or quarantined. We’re bringing meals to them. We’re prohibiting their interaction with the other students,” Jones said.

School leaders said the healthy students can’t eat in the dining halls anymore. They’ve got to take their food to their rooms. And there will be no organized activities on campus.

“I don’t know where these cases have come from. They may have well come with a student as they arrived, because we are within two weeks of their arrival or they may have well picked it up recently in the community,” Jones said.

School officials couldn’t elaborate on the specifics surrounding students’ symptoms, but told 10 News that no one is very sick.

“This virus is challenging. We don’t know how to deal with it in the way we would like to, and I think we’ve done what we could at this point,” Jones said.

School leaders said they’re in constant communication with Lynchburg health officials who are working on contact tracing. The school has created a status sheet on its website to keep the public updated.