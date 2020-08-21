Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show downsizes to meet safety guidlines

SALEM, Va. – The Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectors Show is an event dedicated to adults looking to recapture their childhood or comic book collectors of all ages.

The show this Saturday at Salem Civic Center will mark 23 years, but like most events during the pandemic, this year will have some big changes.

There will be vendors from across the country but due to state guidelines and the pandemic it won’t be a full show, and the number of vendors is much smaller.

“We have to have a limited capacity of collectors in the room at any one time and we have to observe the protocols of the masks, the distancing and the sanitation. We have to be extremely careful this time where people can enjoy and still be safe,” said promoter Roger Mannon.

Mannon thanks Hollywood for the new interest in the vintage comic world.

The definition of vintage comics and collectibles varies from generation, but Mannon promises vendors will have items from several eras.

With people having more time on their hands and the fact that you can collect on your own, Mannon believes this vintage show will allow people to pick up a new hobby.

“I think it seems like people are being at home more and having to provide their own entertainment not get out as much as they’d like it’s maybe something that fits the times,” Mannon said.

It only costs $3 to get in and free admission for kids 12 and under.

The Virginia Vintage Comics and Collectibles Show is Saturday Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.