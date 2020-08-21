What’s News Today: enjoy a movie, music

ROANOKE, Va. – There's a virtual recruitment drive today. Programs in the Roanoke Valley are looking to hire staff to support new and expanding academic support sites. There are positions for site and unit directors, program leads, youth development and more. The drive runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a drive-in movie tonight in Roanoke. The Williamson Road Area Business Association is hosting the event at the former Happy’s Flea Market. Enjoy Jurassic Park tonight and Shrek tomorrow night. It’s $20 per car, with proceeds benefiting the association and The Grandin Theatre Foundation. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. You can buy your ticket online.

Learn about retirement benefits. The Rockbridge Area Chamber of Commerce is holding a Lunch and Learn on the basics of Social Security. Members will learn about eligible benefits and the getting the most possible.

Regal reopens its cinemas today. It’s taking a number of safety measures. Guests will be required to wear a facemask, except when eating or drinking while seated in the auditorium. Capacity will be reduced to 50 percent, with two empty seats between groups. Employees will undergo a daily health screening and temperature check. Every other register will be open at the concession stand, with a reduced menu available. Refills will not be offered.

Dr Pepper Park hosts Queen tribute band Absolute Queen. Gates open at 6 p.m., with opening act, Oddfellows, performing starting at 6:15. Absolute Queen will take the stage around 7:45 p.m. Tickets start at $20.