Woman dies after jumping out of moving truck in Henry County, husband charged with DUI

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after authorities say his wife died after jumped out of their moving truck during an argument in Henry County.

According to state police, the incident happened on Thursday around 10 p.m. on Route 220, just south of Commonwealth Boulevard.

Authorities say the married couple was drunk and got into an argument. The wife, 28-year-old April Hollandsworth of Martinsville, jumped from the 2004 Ford Ranger while it was speeding, according to police. She received a head injury when she hit the ground and authorities say she died at the scene.

The driver, Joshua Hollandsworth, stayed at the scene and was then arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to their investigation, police say the wife jumped from the truck of her own will.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation.