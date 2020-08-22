Lynchburg movie theaters reopen with new cleaning protocols months after closing due to pandemic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It has been a roller coaster ride for moviegoers and movie showers during the stay-at-home orders and quarantine prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after closing right before the summer blockbuster season, Regal and AMC Theaters are now rolling out the red carpet, cautiously.

“This is, like, a really big step with getting everybody back on track and getting the world back on track,” said moviegoer Elliot Bumgarner.

Adam Aron, CEO of AMC, said safety has to be the top priority.

“We need to be sure that our theaters are safe and that the public can be confident that if they come into our theaters, they’ll be safe when they do,” said Aron.

Aron said the company has instituted a wide range of cleaning protocols to ensure that safety, making the days of sticky movie theater floors a thing of the past.

“We simply cannot afford to operate our theaters unless you can eat off the floor,” Aron said.

At Lynchburg’s Regal Cinemas, signs to social distance are stamped on the floor.

And you won’t be catching any new film right now, just the old classics.

“Definitely Jaws, definitely Star Wars movies,” Bumgarner said.

“It’s like all the movies that our parents got to grow up watching and I remember them always being like, ‘Oh I saw that in theaters.’ And I’ve always wanted to have the whole experience on a big screen instead of my little TV,” said moviegoer Grayson Alder.

For these avid moviegoers, it feels good to get back into the swing of things.

“It’s kind of like a fun hangout place. A fun thing to do with your friends and stuff,” said, moviegoer Alexis Witt.