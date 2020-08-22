‘We all needed a boost down here’: Sidewalk Sale attracts shoppers to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday meant big money for small businesses in downtown Roanoke.

Shoppers experienced the annual Downtown Roanoke Sidewalk Sale, albeit with some socially distanced changes. More than twenty businesses put out their goods on tables set up on the street, and nearly all of the shoppers wore masks.

Laura Duckworth, who owns downtown shop The Gift Niche, said this one day could be a substantial benefit to businesses still suffering from COVID-19.

“We had to close for 3 months when it started...it was slow, very slow,” Duckworth said. “This is a boost. We all needed a boost down here.”

The shoppers included Daniel Gall, a Maryland resident with ties to Roanoke. He said the local stores are a big part of what makes the Star City great.

“I love the variety...there’s everything,” Gall said. “If you think about it, Market Street is about the same square footage as you would see in a big box store, it’s just outdoors.”

Duckworth said the sidewalk sale also allowed stores to sell all of the goods they stocked up on before COVID-19 spread, which she considers essential to keeping the businesses going.

“Like everyone else down here, we’re overloaded with merchandise that we really need to sell today,” Duckworth said. “If do, we can bring in the fall and the Christmas things.”

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. also operated a shuttle to take guests around the shopping area.