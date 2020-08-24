Two more Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office staffers test positive for coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Two more Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office staffers have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the sheriff’s office, 205 employees, vendors and contractors were tested as of Aug. 20. Eight employees were not able to be tested and will be tested off-site at a different time. Officials say if their results are positive, they will then be released.

Anyone entering the jail will receive a non-invasive temperature check by either their supervisors or the nurse stationed at the booking area and are then required to wear a mask.

Anyone with a fever or other symptoms, or not wearing some type of face covering, is not allowed to enter.

If an arrestee exhibits a fever or other coronavirus symptoms, that person is immediately masked and quarantined in a designated pod for a 14-day monitoring period.

All inmates receive a mask upon admission to the facility and are encouraged to wear them while in their assigned pod; however, they are required to wear them while being transported through the jail.

All incoming inmates also quarantine for a 14-day period prior to being housed in general population.

In addition, any inmate returning from the hospital is quarantined for 14 days.

COVID-19 testing is conducted based on CDC recommendations, and will therefore be completed when there is a reasonable suspicion that an inmate has contracted the disease based on symptoms and/or exposure.