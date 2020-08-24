What’s News Today: Back-to-school, Sen. Warner visits

ROANOKE, Va. – Sen. Mark Warner will visit Southwest Virginia today and check in with local leaders, talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and what the country needs to do to recover economically. He will meet with leaders in Wytheville and Pulaski before visiting the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet today to discuss how to spend money received from the CARES Act.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could impact your commute starting today. One lane of Irvington Spring Road will be closed as crews install fiber-optic lines. Work will continue daily through the end of next month between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Lynchburg City Schools return to class today. Students will be learning remotely for the first nine weeks. The school system will begin giving out lunches for all students at bus stops today. Deliveries are expected to happen between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Students will be asked which school they attend. Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks will be available curbside at all secondary schools from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. To assist with back to school, the city’s neighborhood centers will offer the Learn and Play Outdoor Program. It will be held on school days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be play activities and an academic zone with WIFI access.

Classes resume in Danville today virtually. Starting today, the school system will add dinner to its breakfast and lunch programs. It’s also adding additional distribution sites. You can pick up breakfast, lunch and dinner between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily at one of 29 sites in the city.