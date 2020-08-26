New poll shows Southwest Virginia is expected to support Trump less in 2020 than in 2016

ROANOKE, Va. – If the election were held today, Joe Biden would claim Virginia’s 13 electoral college votes.

That’s according to a Roanoke College poll published Wednesday, which states the former vice president holds a 14-point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Virginia.

Among those polled, only 5% said they were undecided about their candidate.

While Biden leads in Virginia as a whole, when taking a regional look at the state, not everyone is backing the Biden/Harris ticket.

Region Trump Biden Leader Southwest Virginia 54% 44% +10% Trump Southside 39% 50% +11% Biden Shenandoah Valley 63% 22% +41% Trump Central/Richmond 38% 51% +13% Biden Northern Virginia 26% 67% +41% Biden Tidewater 44% 50% +6% Biden

Looking back to 2016, Hillary Clinton gathered 5.3% more of the vote than Trump to win the state.

Using the same regions as above, here’s a look at how 2016′s presidential votes looked in Virginia.

Region Trump Clinton Winner Southwest Virginia 69% 31% +37% Trump Southside 62% 38% +23% Trump Shenandoah Valley 66% 34% +32% Trump Central/Richmond 46% 54% +8% Clinton Northern Virginia 34% 66% +32% Clinton Tidewater 47% 53% +6% Clinton

The table below shows how Roanoke College defined those six regions.

Southwest Virginia Southside Shenandoah Valley Central/Richmond Northern Virginia Tidewater Alleghany County Bedford County Amherst County Albemarle County Alexandria Accomack County Bland County Brunswick County Augusta County Amelia County Arlington County Charles City County Botetourt County Campbell County Bath County Appomattox County Fairfax Chesapeake Bristol Charlotte County Buena Vista Buckingham County Fairfax County Essex County Buchanan County Danville Clarke County Caroline County Falls Church Franklin Carroll County Emporia Frederick County Charlottesville Fauquier County Gloucester County Covington Franklin County Harrisonburg Chesterfield County Fredericksburg Hampton Craig County Greensville County Highland County Colonial Heights Loudoun County Isle of Wight County Dickenson County Halifax County Lexington Culpeper County Manassas James City County Floyd County Henry County Page County Cumberland County Manassas Park King and Queen County Galax Lynchburg Rockbridge County Fluvanna County Prince William County King George County Giles County Martinsville Shenandoah County Goochland County Stafford County King William County Grayson County Mecklenburg County Staunton Greene County Lancaster County Lee County Nottoway County Warren County Hanover County Lunenburg County Montgomery County Pittsylvania County Waynesboro Henrico County Mathews County Norton Prince Edward County Winchester Hopewell Middlesex County Patrick County Southampton County Louisa County New Kent County Pulaski County Sussex County Madison County Newport News Radford Nelson County Norfolk Roanoke Orange County Northampton County Roanoke County Petersburg Northumberland County Russell County Powhatan County Poquoson Salem Rappahannock County Portsmouth Scott County Richmond Prince George County Smyth County Spotsylvania County Richmond County Tazewell County Williamsburg Suffolk Washington County Surry County Wise County Virginia Beach Wythe County Westmoreland County

The poll was conducted between Aug. 9 and Aug. 22 and 566 likely voters were interviewed.

The margin of error for this poll was +4.1%.

Only people who are currently registered to vote and are at least somewhat likely to vote in November were included.

Roanoke College said that quotas were used to balance regions within the state and that data was statistically weighted for region, gender, race and age. Weighting was done to match the 2016 Presidential election exit poll in Virginia.

Click here to see the full details of this Roanoke College poll.