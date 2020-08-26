New poll shows Southwest Virginia is expected to support Trump less in 2020 than in 2016

ROANOKE, Va. – If the election were held today, Joe Biden would claim Virginia’s 13 electoral college votes.
That’s according to a Roanoke College poll published Wednesday, which states the former vice president holds a 14-point lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters in Virginia.
Among those polled, only 5% said they were undecided about their candidate.
While Biden leads in Virginia as a whole, when taking a regional look at the state, not everyone is backing the Biden/Harris ticket.
|Region
|Trump
|Biden
|Leader
|Southwest Virginia
|54%
|44%
|+10% Trump
|Southside
|39%
|50%
|+11% Biden
|Shenandoah Valley
|63%
|22%
|+41% Trump
|Central/Richmond
|38%
|51%
|+13% Biden
|Northern Virginia
|26%
|67%
|+41% Biden
|Tidewater
|44%
|50%
|+6% Biden
Looking back to 2016, Hillary Clinton gathered 5.3% more of the vote than Trump to win the state.
Using the same regions as above, here’s a look at how 2016′s presidential votes looked in Virginia.
|Region
|Trump
|Clinton
|Winner
|Southwest Virginia
|69%
|31%
|+37% Trump
|Southside
|62%
|38%
|+23% Trump
|Shenandoah Valley
|66%
|34%
|+32% Trump
|Central/Richmond
|46%
|54%
|+8% Clinton
|Northern Virginia
|34%
|66%
|+32% Clinton
|Tidewater
|47%
|53%
|+6% Clinton
The table below shows how Roanoke College defined those six regions.
|Southwest Virginia
|Southside
|Shenandoah Valley
|Central/Richmond
|Northern Virginia
|Tidewater
|Alleghany County
|Bedford County
|Amherst County
|Albemarle County
|Alexandria
|Accomack County
|Bland County
|Brunswick County
|Augusta County
|Amelia County
|Arlington County
|Charles City County
|Botetourt County
|Campbell County
|Bath County
|Appomattox County
|Fairfax
|Chesapeake
|Bristol
|Charlotte County
|Buena Vista
|Buckingham County
|Fairfax County
|Essex County
|Buchanan County
|Danville
|Clarke County
|Caroline County
|Falls Church
|Franklin
|Carroll County
|Emporia
|Frederick County
|Charlottesville
|Fauquier County
|Gloucester County
|Covington
|Franklin County
|Harrisonburg
|Chesterfield County
|Fredericksburg
|Hampton
|Craig County
|Greensville County
|Highland County
|Colonial Heights
|Loudoun County
|Isle of Wight County
|Dickenson County
|Halifax County
|Lexington
|Culpeper County
|Manassas
|James City County
|Floyd County
|Henry County
|Page County
|Cumberland County
|Manassas Park
|King and Queen County
|Galax
|Lynchburg
|Rockbridge County
|Fluvanna County
|Prince William County
|King George County
|Giles County
|Martinsville
|Shenandoah County
|Goochland County
|Stafford County
|King William County
|Grayson County
|Mecklenburg County
|Staunton
|Greene County
|Lancaster County
|Lee County
|Nottoway County
|Warren County
|Hanover County
|Lunenburg County
|Montgomery County
|Pittsylvania County
|Waynesboro
|Henrico County
|Mathews County
|Norton
|Prince Edward County
|Winchester
|Hopewell
|Middlesex County
|Patrick County
|Southampton County
|Louisa County
|New Kent County
|Pulaski County
|Sussex County
|Madison County
|Newport News
|Radford
|Nelson County
|Norfolk
|Roanoke
|Orange County
|Northampton County
|Roanoke County
|Petersburg
|Northumberland County
|Russell County
|Powhatan County
|Poquoson
|Salem
|Rappahannock County
|Portsmouth
|Scott County
|Richmond
|Prince George County
|Smyth County
|Spotsylvania County
|Richmond County
|Tazewell County
|Williamsburg
|Suffolk
|Washington County
|Surry County
|Wise County
|Virginia Beach
|Wythe County
|Westmoreland County
The poll was conducted between Aug. 9 and Aug. 22 and 566 likely voters were interviewed.
The margin of error for this poll was +4.1%.
Only people who are currently registered to vote and are at least somewhat likely to vote in November were included.
Roanoke College said that quotas were used to balance regions within the state and that data was statistically weighted for region, gender, race and age. Weighting was done to match the 2016 Presidential election exit poll in Virginia.
Click here to see the full details of this Roanoke College poll.