Rebound continues Roanoke airport after abysmal April

ROANOKE, Va. – While far fewer people are flying than they were a year ago, the situation is improving for Roanoke’s airport.

Last month, 21,029 passengers flew into and out of the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

That marks a 55% increase from June’s 13,566, equating to 240 more people flying each day.

Back in April, the airport only had 1,823 passengers. July’s numbers mark a increase of about 1054% from then.

Numbers still remain starkly down from 2019; however, while June 2020 was only about 22% of June 2019′s traffic, last month was about 34% of July 2019′s traffic.

Year-to-date, the airport is still seeing a 65% decrease in traffic with just 174,168 passengers in 2020, compared to 404,238 in 2019.