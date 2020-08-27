Crews fight apartment building fire in Danville overnight

DANVILLE, Va. – Crews say they responded to a fire at a Danville apartment building around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

The fire happened at 141 New Ingram Road and when crews arrived, they say they found light smoke in the hallway.

First responders evacuated two residents with limited mobility before doing a search for more people inside, but by then authorities say everyone had gotten out of the building.

Crews say they found the source of the fire, which was a stove fire in a lower level apartment.

First responders were on the scene for about three hours checking for hidden fire and getting rid of trapped smoke before people could go back to their apartments.

No injuries were reported and authorities say the damage was moderate.