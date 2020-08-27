Dennis Quaid to start series about saving the cat, Dennis Quaid

In the story that just keeps on giving this year, the New York Post reports that Dennis Quaid will be making an unscripted series on saving the cat, Dennis Quaid.

According to the article, the series, “Saving Dennis Quaid,” will follow the actor on his journey to rescue his namesake and bring the cat from the Lynchburg Humane Society.

We originally told you about Dennis Quaid the cat during our Clear the Shelters initiative earlier this month. Last weekend, a producer on the actor’s pet podcast.

According to the New York Post, the series will be pitched to producers and Quaid (the human) will be the executive producer.

To watch Lindsey Ward’s full interview with Dennis Quaid about Dennis Quaid, see below: