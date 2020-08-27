What’s News Today: School consolidation

ROANOKE, Va. – The Botetourt County School Board will meet tonight and get an update on the first day of school. It will also look at making Election Day a holiday, allowing teachers to work at an alternate location outside of the schools.

The a committee of the Virginia Board of Education meets today. It will discuss accreditation standards for Virginia public schools. The meeting will take place virtually starting at 10 a.m.

The man accused of killing his 8-month-old son will be arraigned in court today. Police say 22 year-old Kanyon Guthrie was arrested for homicide and child abuse last week. Officers say staff at SOVAH Health told them about the child’s death in June, after family found the baby unresponsive. Evidence from the Medical Examiner allowed them to move forward with charges.

The father of a three-month-old will appear in court today. Authorities say Antoine Jefferson is charged with felony homicide and felony child abuse. Police say they started investigating August 9th, when the parents drove the baby to SOVAH Health because he was unresponsive. Hospital staff called police. The baby was taken to Duke University Medical Center, where he died three days later.

There’s an informational meeting tonight about consolidating schools in Alleghany County and the City of Covington. On Facebook, the Committee on Joint School Services says consolidation would allow for more academic, athletic and extracurricular opportunities, as well as save money. The plan calls for a consolidated school division in 2022, with schools consolidating for the 2023-2024 school year. Tonight’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Covington High School.