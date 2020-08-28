As CDC reverses testing guidance, local health leaders say they won’t change plans

ROANOKE, Va. – The CDC appears to have backtracked on COVID-19 testing guidance, according to a statement released late Wednesday from the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC earlier this week quietly revised guidance on who should be tested for COVID-19 with the agency saying people who’ve had close contact with a confirmed positive case “do not necessarily need a test” unless they develop symptoms or are “vulnerable.” Critics said the change was made as a result of political pressure and not based on science.

Health experts in southwest Virginia said they are not changing efforts here at home.

“We highly encourage people to get tested so we know what we’re dealing with,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, Director of the Mount Rogers Health District.

In the new statement, the CDC’s director, Dr. Robert Redfield, said that “all close contacts of confirmed or probable COVID-19 patients” may consider testing.

Shelton said the health department always takes a variety of factors under consideration when determining how to move forward amid the pandemic. She said if you’ve come in close contact with the virus, are sick and especially fit within that “vulnerable” category – testing is of upmost importance.

“It’s very confusing because COVID-19 can look like so many other diseases. It makes it very different, and yes, with schools returning right now, we do encourage people work closely with their schools,” said Shelton.

Several local school systems are reporting coronavirus cases within their districts. Area colleges are also taking action to curb the spread of their campuses, in some cases suspending students.

Despite Redfield’s statement, the CDC’s website had not changed as of Thursday afternoon.