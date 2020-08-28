84ºF

Hours, base pay to be reinstated for all Carilion employees in September

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Hours and base pay for Carilion employees will be reinstated on Sept. 13 after a hiatus caused by the pandemic.

In March, non-emergency services and procedures were put on hold on top of pay-cuts and furloughs. But, according to Carilion, patient volumes gradually returned to a “new normal” — around 90% of pre-COVID numbers.

“We’ve rallied together in so many ways to keep our community healthy and safe,” said Nancy Howell Agee, president and CEO of Carilion. “The tough decisions we made early on are helping us manage through very challenging financial consequences. As our finances improved, we began restoring hours and pay progressively.”

Carilion has more than 13,000 employees.

