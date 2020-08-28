91ºF

Local News

Lynchburg woman creates outdoor gallery celebrating women of all races

Artist of ’American Woman?’ Michelline Hall will hold meet and greet Sept.4

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg
Michelline Hall is the artist behind an art gallery called “American Woman?” in Lynchburg's Midtown
Michelline Hall is the artist behind an art gallery called “American Woman?” in Lynchburg's Midtown (Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is moving traditional art galleries outdoors.

You may have seen a portrait gallery on Fort Avenue in the city’s midtown.

Michelline Hall is the artist behind the gallery called “American Woman?”

She said she spent a year studying tribal markings and symbols so she can highlight local women of different races, their culture and ancestry—without appropriating it.

“Even while we were hanging it up there were cars stopping, people getting out taking pictures. People coming up to me crying, lots of people, moved by the work [and] positive representation,” Hall said.

Hall will have a meet and greet at the gallery on Sept. 4th

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: