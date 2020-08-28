Lynchburg woman creates outdoor gallery celebrating women of all races

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is moving traditional art galleries outdoors.

You may have seen a portrait gallery on Fort Avenue in the city’s midtown.

Michelline Hall is the artist behind the gallery called “American Woman?”

She said she spent a year studying tribal markings and symbols so she can highlight local women of different races, their culture and ancestry—without appropriating it.

“Even while we were hanging it up there were cars stopping, people getting out taking pictures. People coming up to me crying, lots of people, moved by the work [and] positive representation,” Hall said.

Hall will have a meet and greet at the gallery on Sept. 4th