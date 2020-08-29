Botetourt County celebrates 250th anniversary with short film, live performances

BUCHCANAN, Va – This weekend Botetourt County is celebrating its 250th anniversary.

Buchanan Theater will host a Botetourt County 250th Anniversary event with a locally-produced short film about Looney’s Ferry, the introduction of the newly-published history of Botetourt County and the performance of the county’s 250th anniversary song.

The theater will hold four presentations over the weekend on August 28-30. Tickets must be acquired in advance and there are a limited number available to ensure proper social distancing at the presentations.

David Austin and Ted McAllister wrote and recorded the 250th Anniversary song, “Where My Home and My Heart Meet.”

They will open the performances with the song and will have four-song anniversary CDs available at each presentation.

Malfourd “Bo” Trumbo will introduce the historical short film “Looney’s Ferry: Western Migration in Botetourt County.” The film uses Joshua Fry’s and Peter Jefferson’s 1755 version of their map of Virginia to introduce Looney’s Ferry on the James River at what is now Buchanan.

Tickets are free to the community but need to be reserved in advance as there will be a limited number of seating in the theater.

For show times, click here.