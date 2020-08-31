Here’s why Virginia Tech likely saw a jump in coronavirus cases this week

BLACKSBURG, Va. – While Virginia Tech reported a large jump in coronavirus cases, it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, given who’s being tested.

On Monday, the university updated its COVID-19 dashboard after a week of testing students and staff members who were symptomatic or had an increased risk of exposure, according to the university.

In the past week, 157 new cases were reported from 1,012 tests given, equating to a 15.5% positivity rate.

Since testing began on-campus, 10,053 tests were administered and the overall positivity rate is now 1.8%.

Tests were given to all on-campus students when they moved in for the first two weeks of testing, starting the week of Aug. 16. For the past week, tests were only given to students and staff members who showed symptoms or were at a high risk of exposure.

Originally, the university planned to update its coronavirus dashboard every Monday but officials now say it will be updated on a more regular basis.