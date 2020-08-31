Lighting sought for six Roanoke-area Interstate 81 exits

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a chance that some Roanoke area Interstate 81 exits may finally have lighting.

The Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization is considering requesting lighting be added to I-81 projects.

As part of the request, the organization is asking for the public’s input through an online survey.

Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the region’s official destination marketing organization, is pushing too add these lights as it feels that, “it is critical to add this lighting at these Interstate 81 interchanges to promote the reduction of nighttime crashes and increase tourism in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.”

The Salem and Daleville interchanges would also be included under the current proposal, which includes exits 137, 140, 141, 143, 146, and 150.