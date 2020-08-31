Lynchburg police holding first-ever virtual recruiting event

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police are taking new steps during these different times to attract new protectors for the city.

The department is holding its first virtual recruitment event on Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Prospects will be able to watch videos to learn about the Hill City and ask recruiters questions privately.

The department is currently down 33 officers and is looking to fill six openings.

“We’re still out on the streets 24/7 and we still need to make sure that we are drawing the best people for this job. So, we want to do everything that we can to reach anyone who might have an interest,” Public Information Officer Carrie Dungan said.

The Zoom room opens at 5:30 p.m. and you can join by clicking here.