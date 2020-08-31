Man shot after argument leads to shooting in Roanoke over the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say the man who was shot in Roanoke over the weekend was the person who initiated the shooting, and he’s now facing charges.

Officers say they received several reports of shots fired around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Michigan Ave. NW.

When officers arrived, they say they found a car that was damaged as a result of the shooting.

Officers then found out that a man, 19-year-old Patrick Evans, had been taken Lewis Gale Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. They say they determined that he was involved in the shooting on Michigan Ave., and he was not taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Officers say that early investigation shows Evans was in an argument with another person that he knew, and the fight turned into a shooting. According to police, Evans was the man who started the shooting.

Evans has been charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting within city limits and possession of a firearm while a protective order is in place.

Authorities say other charges may be pending and the investigation is ongoing.