Roanoke teacher makes music video to inspire students

ROANOKE, Va. – One Roanoke city teacher found a creative way to kick off the new school year.

Eboni Harrington flipped the popular song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion into an exciting song she hopes will motivate the students ahead of what is sure to be a challenging year.

With the help of other teachers, students, and cheerleaders “Work and Progress” came to life.

“This year with all of the unforeseen circumstances ahead of us, I normally always do a rap video but this year we had to make it special. I’m so excited. I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Harrington.

Harrington says she was inspired by other viral videos of teachers turning popular rap songs into lessons.