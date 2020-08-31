What’s News Today: free lunch, job fair

ROANOKE, Va. – Today is the deadline to appeal your real estate assessment in Lynchburg. The city’s Assessor’s Office mailed notice to homeowners last month, whose values changed. If you want to appeal, you should contact the Assessor’s Office.

Students in Radford City Schools will return to the classroom today. Schools went fully online after the division was notified about a large gathering that students, teachers and parents attended and potentially exposed to the virus. The Virginia Department of Health investigated and did contact tracing. If found only minimal exposure to the virus.

Roadwork in Lynchburg could impact your evening and early morning drive. Crews will mill and pave Rivermont Avenue and part of Boonsboro Road nightly from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The work was originally scheduled to take place last week, but was moved to this week.

Roanoke City Libraries are making sure students don’t go hungry. Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., students can pick up fresh meals. The meals are available for anyone 18 and under. You can also use the library’s WiFi from the parking lot.

The Lynchburg Police Department holds a virtual hiring fair today. There will be a question and answer session as well as a presentation and details about becoming an officer. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.