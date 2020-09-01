20 officers, 5 inmates at Amherst County detention center test positive for the coronavirus

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Adult Detention Center is currently closed to the public as it deals with a coronavirus outbreak.

Twenty officers and five inmates tested positive, according to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Administrator Timothy Trent.

The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority oversees five detention centers in the Central Virginia region, including one in Amherst County.

Trent confirmed to 10 News that one of the officers had to go to the hospital; however, he was not able to elaborate more on that person’s condition.

The five inmates have been quarantined and Trent said that those who have needed to interact with them are following CDC guidelines and using adequate PPE.

All employees and inmates at the center were tested on Saturday.