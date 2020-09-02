29-year-old woman dies in car fire on I-81 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A 29-year-old woman died in a car fire on I-81S over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened in Montgomery County near mile marker 119 around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday.

Chelsea Rae King, 29 of Christiansburg, was driving a 2014 Jeep Cherokee on I-81S when she changed lanes and hit the back of a 2014 International tractor-trailer, according to police. Officers say the Jeep then caught on fire.

Authorities say King died at the scene.

According to police, the tractor-trailer driver was not hurt and the crash is under investigation.