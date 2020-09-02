No foul play suspected after man found dead in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say they do not suspect foul play after a man was found dead on a Roanoke sidewalk.

According to police, officers got a call for around 7 a.m. Wednesday for a person in the 500 block of Alison Avenue SW and when they arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk.

The man was pronounced dead by Roanoke Fire-EMS, and police say they will continue to work with the medical examiner’s office even though no obvious signs of foul play were found.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500.