Published: September 3, 2020, 9:43 am Updated: September 3, 2020, 9:57 am

BEDFORD, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities say Patricia Thomson has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities say a search is underway for a missing 69-year-old woman from Bedford.

According to police, Patricia Thompson was last seen at her home on Peaks Street around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Thompson is described as 5′1″, 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Officers say she sometimes wears glasses and occasionally uses a walker.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 540-587-6011.