Federal funding to improve Pulaski’s wastewater treatment facility will create 1,000 jobs

PULASKI, Va. – New funding from the EDA will create jobs and opportunities for the Pulaski community.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Thursday that $1.25 million in federal funding be used to update the town’s wastewater treatment facility and build a pump station.

“We are glad to know that these federal dollars will be put to use in Pulaski to update their wastewater infrastructure and strengthen the local economy,” said Warner and Kaine.

Along with facility improvements, the funding from the EDA will create 1,000 jobs and save 70 jobs, according to the senators.