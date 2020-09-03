Gov. Northam visits Roanoke to hand out school supplies, PPE

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam made a trip the the Star City Wednesday afternoon to hand out back-to-school essentials.

Northam distributed school supplies and personal protective equipment at Family Service of the Roanoke Valley.

The governor praised the organization’s work with children and mental health; he said their work for overlooked Virginians is an example for the rest of the state to follow.

“This is a pandemic, the virus doesn’t care where it is,” Northam said. “We need to make sure everybody is taken care of so we can draw those numbers down and keep the curve flattened. We want to get people back in business, get kids back in schools, etc.”