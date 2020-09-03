Three arrested on drug charges in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people are facing drug charges after police say they executed a search warrant in Lynchburg.
On Sept. 2, officers say they executed the search warrant in the 1300 block of Bedford Ave.
The following people were arrested:
- Ricardo Carter, 37, of Lynchburg: Charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- Delores Davis, 49, of Lynchburg: Charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence.
- Benjamin Marshall, 62, of Lynchburg: Charged with possession of a controlled substance.