Three arrested on drug charges in Lynchburg

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Three people were arrested on drug charges in Lynchburg after a search warrant (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people are facing drug charges after police say they executed a search warrant in Lynchburg.

On Sept. 2, officers say they executed the search warrant in the 1300 block of Bedford Ave.

The following people were arrested:

  • Ricardo Carter, 37, of Lynchburg: Charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • Delores Davis, 49, of Lynchburg: Charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a nuisance residence.
  • Benjamin Marshall, 62, of Lynchburg: Charged with possession of a controlled substance.

