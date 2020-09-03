What’s News Today: Casino ceremony, cemetery renaming

ROANOKE, Va. – Lexington City Council is holding a public hearing about renaming Stonewall Jackson Cemetery. Council voted in June to change the name. After reviewing suggested names, it decided to change it to Oak Grove Cemetery. If passed, the name change would take effect immediately.

Virginia Tech president, Tim Sands, will hold a virtual town hall on the school and community response to COVID-19. He will be joined by the mayor of Blacksburg and the health director. The online meeting begins at 11 a.m.

The City of Danville and Caesars Entertainment will hold a special ceremony today. Earlier this week, city council voted to approve a contract with Caesars for a new casino. The $400 million investment will employ 1,300 people, paying at least $15 per hour. The city will receive an upfront payment of $15 million. Voters will have a final say on if the casino will be built as there’s a referendum on November’s ballot.

The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority will hold a dedication ceremony for one of its facilities today. The 10-unit apartment will be named Sherman Saunders Court. Saunders served on City Council for 22 years and was the agency’s executive director for more than three decades. The facility features one and two bedroom, handicap-accessible apartments on Upper Street.

Grocery workers in the region say they will hold protests today, demanding hazard pay. Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 will hold 18 protests in Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, asking Giant, Safeway and Kroger to reinstate hazard pay. Employees received hazard pay earlier this year. Kroger stores issued two bonuses and gave a temporary $2 raise. Locally, protests will take place in Roanoke and Blacksburg.