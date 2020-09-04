Giles County Schools announces third COVID-19 case

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County School officials announced a third coronavirus case within the district, according to a letter sent out to the community on Thursday.

The letter did not say whether the person is a student or staff member, but did state that the person was not at school on Wednesday or Thursday. School leaders announced the first two coronavirus cases, one student and one staff member, on Wednesday.

According to the letter sent out on Thursday, Giles High School and Giles tech Center will stay open.

Officials say they are working with the health department on contact tracing.

School leaders said parents should continue to monitor their families’ health and look for COVID-19 symptoms.