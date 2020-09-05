74ºF

Lynchburg’s historic overlook at Riverside Park getting new life

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A forgotten corner of Lynchburg’s Riverside Park is getting new life.

City leaders cut a ribbon on Friday celebrating the historic overlook’s half-a-million-dollar renovation.

The overlook was a popular place to visit back in the 1920s and 1930s.

Contractors made sure to keep the centuries old look by incorporating the historic stone into the sidewalks. They also added a modern touch with new lights.

“This was really kind of a forgotten corner of the park. We’ve done a lot to open it up and try and get more lighting in here. We think it’s going to be a great venue, great event space. It’s already been used in some weddings,” Clay Simmons, public works, said.

City leaders said the water in the pond has some amount of treatment but is not meant for swimming.

