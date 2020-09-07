‘Honk, wave and just show them love’: Springtree Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts parade for residents

ROANOKE, Va – Residents at Springtree Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke got a special treat from their loved ones Monday morning.

About 100 cars filled with family and community members lined up to take part in a Labor Day parade for the residents of the nursing home.

People brought signs, balloons and played music to show their loved ones how much they care about them even though COVID-19 restrictions don’t allow for visits at this time.

“People love them, they are thinking about them, every single day this pandemic goes on and while we can’t have visitors yet in our center, we can do this drive-by social distance parade, honk, wave and just show them love in every way families can think of,” said administrator Adam Edwards.

The center is planning to host a similar event during the holiday season.