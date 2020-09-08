Man found dead, woman found with gunshot wounds in Carroll County

CAROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man was found dead and a woman was found with gunshot wounds in Carroll County on Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say they received a 911 call around 6:45 a.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Chance’s Creek Road and Fancy Gap Highway.

Once deputies arrived, they say they found a man who was dead and a woman with a gunshot wound. Deputies say she has been taken to the hospital.

Authorities say this is still an active investigation and more information will be released once the investigation is complete.