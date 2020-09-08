Virginia Tech’s fall commencement to be held online

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Graduating Hokies won’t walk across the stage this December.

Virginia Tech’s fall commencement will be held online, university leaders announced Tuesday.

The university will broadcast the ceremony online on Friday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m.

Degrees will be conferred via the broadcast. It will feature speeches from student leaders and well wishes from loved ones of graduates.

University leaders said the decision to hold commencement online is in line with public health guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

On-campus classes end at Thanksgiving break this year.

University leaders said the decision to hold fall commencement online will affect spring 2020 graduates who planned to participate in fall exercises. They no longer have the option to participate in-person in fall commencement, and earlier this month, the university announced that the fall celebration planned for spring 2020 graduates was canceled.

Visit Virginia Tech’s commencement page for more information.