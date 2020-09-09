Family displaced after Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A family of four has been displaced after authorities say their house burned down early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they got a 911 call about the fire in the Clearbrook area around 12:10 a.m.

When crews first arrived at the home in the 5500 block of Indian Grave Road, they say they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the single-story home.

Crews say it took about three hours to get the fire under control.

According to the fire department, the family of four and three kittens made it out safely and they will be staying with family in the area with help from the Red Cross.

Authorities say the home is estimated to be a total loss and the Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the damages.