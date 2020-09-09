Students ask Virginia Tech to restructure fees due to pandemic

BLACKSBURG, Va. – College students across the country continue voicing opposition to tuition and fees in a semester that looks much different because of COVID-19.

Some students at Virginia Tech joined that effort Tuesday.

Graduate student Allie Briggs organized a protest on the drillfield for students to drop in on throughout the day.

She wants the university to allow students to opt out of certain fees that she calls unfair, potentially saving them hundreds of dollars.

“They’re necessary in a normal time if students are using the facility, but if students are being responsible and isolating, things like transportation services, the recreational sports fee and the athletic fee, these aren’t things that students are really using,” Briggs said.

Briggs has started an online petition that has more than 400 signatures.