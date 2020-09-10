Lynchburg City students receive COVID-19 safety kits

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Some Lynchburg children now have the proper personal protective equipment to keep themselves protected from the coronavirus.

Lynchburg’s Emergency Services department used Cares Act money to put together about 2,400 COVID-19 care kits for Lynchburg city students.

The string bags includes information on the virus, hand sanitizers, children size masks and adults size masks for parents and siblings.

“In our experience, some of the best ways to share information has been through schoolchildren,” Piper Vandeperre, emergency program specialist said.

“The fact that we could hand them out while the children have been able to receive their meals is a win, win for us and our families,” said Ethel Reeves with Lynchburg City Schools.

Lynchburg city schools says it has some COVID-19 care kits left and to contact their office at 434-515-5022 if you’d like one for your child.