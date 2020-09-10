What’s News Today: school consolidation, emergency alert test

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech will tests its VT Alerts system today between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The system is used to get critical information to the school community in the event of an emergency. If you’re near campus, you may hear the outdoor sirens. On campus, messages will display on message board, emails will be sent out and a message will appear on the school’s web page and social media accounts.

The Covington School Board will hold a public hearing tonight on merging the school system with Alleghany County. Following the public hearing, there’s a joint meeting with Covington City Council to vote on the proposal. Discussions about merging the two systems has been in the works for nearly two decades. If it passes, it will be a few years before the schools combine. The public hearing begins tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Covington High School.

Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner will hold a town hall on Facebook tonight. They will talk about coronavirus relief and other issues facing Virginians during the pandemic. They will also talk about ways to strengthen voting systems and promote safety ahead of the election. Tonight’s town hall begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Friends of the Moneta/SML Library will hold a pop-up mini book sale today. You can look through and buy books from three genres, biographies, history books and young adult fiction. Other sales covering additional genres will be held in the future. Today’s sale is from 3 p.m. to 7 pm. at the library.

DePaul Community Resources holds a virtual workshop on Medicaid Waivers today. The waivers pay for a variety of services for children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families. Tonight’s seminar begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors will get an update on construction of the new Colonial Elementary School. The county broks ground on the new school in August 2019. It’s the first new school in the county in twenty years, replacing the current school, built in 1939. School leaders hope to open the new school next year.

The Danville Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit will hand out COVID Readiness Kits today. You can pick one from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Purdum Woods on Richmond Blvd.