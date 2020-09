ROANOKE, Va. – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in Roanoke and an active search is underway for the shooter, according to Roanoke police.

It happened on Friday afternoon before 3:30 p.m. on Indian Village Lane near Indian Rock Village.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the person who was hospitalized.

Roanoke police are asking the public to avoid the area of Wise Avenue and Indian Village Lane.

10 News has a crew at the scene.