Local woman donates Freedom Flag to Lynchburg-area veterans

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local woman is helping Lynchburg area veterans remember the lives lost in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Anna Ebersol donated the Freedom Flag to a group of veterans who gather at Monument Terrace every Friday.

The symbols on the flag represent what happened on September 11, 2001, much like the Twin Towers.

Ebersold said the flag was created by a Richmond-based group who is currently pushing to make it a national symbol of remembrance.

“I just felt like they needed to have this flag and be aware of it. So many members of our armed forces have perished because of choices that were made due to 9/11,” said Ebersold.