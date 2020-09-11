Lynchburg police identify person found dead near train tracks in July

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The investigation continues after a person was found dead in July near some train tracks in Lynchburg.

On Friday, the Lynchburg Police Department confirmed the person’s identity as 65-year-old Kenneth Richeson, of Lynchburg.

Richeson’s body was found below the bridge near some train tracks off of Bedford Avenue and Boundary Street.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Dubie at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter a tip online.