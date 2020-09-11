Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force discuss difficulties of identifying gang violence

ROANOKE, Va – Roanoke’s Gun Violence Task Force is working with other cities to help reduce potential gang violence in the Star City.

During its meeting Friday, task force members discussed plans made during a meeting with officials from Danville who have previously dealt with gang violence issues.

Crime prevention specialists in Roanoke said it can often be difficult to identify gang violence from general crime.

“One of the things we have to prove is direction by the gang for the benefit of the gang and so it’s difficult to prove that but a lot of it happens to be gang members who are shooting other gang members,” explained Crime Prevention Specialist Joshua Johnson.

The task force will have its next meeting on Friday, Oct. 9.