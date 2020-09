FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Route 116 in Franklin County is back open to traffic after being closed for months of repairs caused by a massive storm.

The road washed out during a storm in May and is a popular thoroughfare between Roanoke and Smith Mountain Lake.

Although the road is now open, the Virginia Department of Transportation warns drivers to expect alternating lane closures with a flagging operation during the day over the next few weeks while the project is completed.