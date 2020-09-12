Beams from World Trade Center’s North Tower stand tall outside Salem Fire Department headquarters

SALEM, Va. – Tributes for the victims of 9/11 happened all across the world Friday, but a permanent memorial to the terrorist attack stands tall in Salem.

Two beams from the World Trade Center’s North Tower are in front of the Salem Fire Department headquarters.

People left flowers and messages at the site to pay their respects on Friday.

Salem’s fire chief, John Prillaman, who was a firefighter in the department on 9/11/01, said it’s an important reminder to everyone in his department.

“Every year it comes up, we do a small ceremony here where we read the 343 firefighters' names who lost their lives. It’s not a public event, but it’s a chance for us to have a moment of reflection and remember those people,” said Prillaman.

People continued to reflect at the World Trade Center beams throughout the afternoon.

The city also hosted a stair climb in honor of 9/11 at Salem Memorial Ballpark.