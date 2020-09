ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after being stabbed several times on Friday night in downtown Roanoke.

Police said they have a suspect in custody.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

It happened downtown on Salem Avenue near Fork in the Market. Authorities on scene told 10 News the suspect and person who was stabbed were not customers at that restaurant.

This is a developing story. 10 News is working to learn more. Check back for updates.