One shot, another hurt after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police responded to a shooting in northwest Roanoke on Friday evening.

A man was shot and a female was hurt during the shooting, but police said she wasn’t hit by gunfire.

It happened at around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue NW, which is a couple of blocks from the intersection of Shenandoah Avenue and 10th Street.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds outside of a residence, according to Roanoke police. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Shortly after that, officers found a car near 5th Street and Campbell Avenue that they believe was involved in the shooting on Loudon Avenue.

Officers found a female victim with minor injuries inside the car. Roanoke police said she wasn’t hit by gunfire, but she was hurt in the shooting. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police haven’t made any arrests and don’t have any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500, or you can text police at 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

This shooting comes just hours after a shooting Friday afternoon near Indian Village Lane SE.