Man hurt in northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities say a man was hurt in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Roanoke.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a shooting int he 2100 block of Delaware Avenue NW around 1 a.m.

Officers spoke with people at the scene and say they found evidence of a shooting. A man then told officers he was hurt during the shooting and was indirectly hit by gunfire, but that he did not want medical help and did not want to participate in the investigation.

Authorities say everyone involved in the shooting knew each other.

According to police, no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.